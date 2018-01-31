A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at the University of Delaware.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday in a university maintenance building on the 200 block of Academy Street in Newark.The injured firefighter was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.There's no word on his injury, or what might have sparked the fire.UD's Environmental Health and Safety has begun clearing smoke damage from the building, which will remain closed for an indefinite period, the university said in a statement. Staff working in the building will be assigned to temporary space.The Delaware state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.------