Dispute over cat sparks 38-hour standoff in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WPVI) --A police standoff that lasted nearly 38 hours in Minneapolis began from a dispute over a cat, police say.
Police say 43-year-old Rashad Bowman threatened to kill several people, and threw things from the window of his hotel room, including a microwave.
At times, he dangled from the sixth-floor window.
Police say Bowman was upset due to a feud over his exotic, North African cat.
He had given it to a friend, who turned it over to an exotic animal sanctuary.
Bowman was eventually taken into custody.
