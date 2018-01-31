Dispute over cat sparks 38-hour standoff in Minneapolis

A police standoff that lasted nearly 38 hours in Minneapolis began from a dispute over a cat, police say.Police say 43-year-old Rashad Bowman threatened to kill several people, and threw things from the window of his hotel room, including a microwave.At times, he dangled from the sixth-floor window.Police say Bowman was upset due to a feud over his exotic, North African cat.He had given it to a friend, who turned it over to an exotic animal sanctuary.Bowman was eventually taken into custody.------