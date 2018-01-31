PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Grabbing a donut and coffee these days will not only show off your Philadelphia Eagles pride, but it will benefit a good cause.
Federal Donuts has unveiled their newest creation - the Iggle donut.
It's described as, "Kelly green glaze sprinkled with Philadelphia grit and brotherly love."
Federal Donuts has six locations in the Philadelphia area (though the Citizens Bank Park shop is closed for the season).
Proceeds of the Iggle donut benefit the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
If you are thirsty after eating that donut, head on over to ReAnimator Coffee Roasters on East Susquehanna Avenue in Fishtown or West Master Street in Kensington for some 'Foles-gers' coffee.
"What can we say? We love the Eagles. And right now, we really love Nick Foles. This limited edition 'Foles-gers' blend is available through the big game," ReAnimator says on its website.
The tasting notes are brown sugar and, of course, victory.
The limited release coffee, with artwork by Cat Park, can be purchased online for $19 for a 10oz bag.
All proceeds of 'Foles-gers' coffee go to the The Fund For The School District of Philadelphia.
After you’ve grabbed your @ReAnimatorPhila ☕️ coffee, make your way over to @FederalDonuts 🍩 ! Look @Lanejohnson65 all to #fundphlschools https://t.co/ey6wJbV3Sc— The Fund for the SDP (@fundPHLschools) January 31, 2018
And if you are having trouble deciding what to wear when eating your Iggle and drinking your 'Foles-gers,' Lane Johnson keeps adding Eagles gear to his LJ65.shop site. All proceeds from the website are donated to the Fund, as well.
New additions include sandals and an 'Unleashed & Untamed' t-shirt.
Will you be showing your support for @Lanejohnson65 , the @Eagles and @fundPHLschools ?https://t.co/16U5sBiXiw #FlyEaglesFly #SB52SweetFeet #Underdogs pic.twitter.com/WunH4EFWz8— ISlide (@ISlideUSA) January 24, 2018
New LJ65 shirts will be sold @ChickiesnPetes Wednesday & Thursday night from 7-9pm! Come pick up a shirt and help support @fundPHLschools 🦅 pic.twitter.com/QQ2jMyRLBO— Houston Tuminello (@HTuminello) January 28, 2018
