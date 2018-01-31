Delaware man, 78, charged in wife's stabbing

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A 78-year-old man is accused of stabbing his wife twice in the chest.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Robert Wisniewski is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a weapon during commission of a felony in connection with the Monday evening attack.

Wilmington police spokeswoman Sgt. Stephanie Castellani says officers responding to the Midtown Brandywine home learned the 68-year-old stabbing victim had been driven to a hospital by a neighbor. The victim underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries and is stable.

Castellani says Wisniewski was treated by medical personnel. It's unclear what injuries, if any, he suffered.

Castellani says it's unknown what ignited the stabbing attack. It's unclear if Wisniewski has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsstabbingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News