An Eagles player and his World Cup-winning wife are back together in Minneapolis.U.S. women's soccer star Julie Ertz was on the opposite side of the country, playing a game in San Diego, California, when she found out her husband, Zach Ertz, was going to the Super Bowl.Video of her hearing that news quickly went viral after the Eagles beat the Vikings for the NFC Championship."When I heard the score, I was just so proud of the team. I mean, I felt everything," she said. "Of course, I would have loved to have been there in such a huge moment, but I was so happy to know that my family was still there and I just couldn't wait to talk them on the phone."Now the pair has reunited for the Birds' big game. In fact, on Media Night earlier this week, Julie even interviewed her husband."What's your favorite meal I make?" she asked. Zach said she makes "unbelievable tacos" that are "off the chain."Julie said she is excited to be in Minneapolis supporting her husband on his sport's biggest stage."This is his moment. This is his game. My family. His family. We're here to support him and all of his hard work and his team. And what this team has done together and for the city of Philadelphia," she said.Julie told us she and Zach love living in Philadelphia. It's their home now and they've met so many amazing fans of both the Eagles and U.S. Soccer.She says they both have been blessed. She has a World Cup under her belt and now her husband hopes he'll come home with a Super Bowl ring.