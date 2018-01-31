SUPER BOWL

Owner of 1981 champagne bottle awaits Eagles' victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Owner of 1981 champagne bottle awaits Eagles' victory. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Champagne and victory go hand in hand.

It's no secret that Eagles' fans have been anxiously and patiently awaiting a Super Bowl victory forever.

And there's one super fan and his champagne, who are both hoping Sunday is the day that the Eagles win obviously, and the day a bottle of bubbly finally gets cracked open.
Robert Hallowell from Downingtown bought this bottle of champagne in 1981, waiting to pop it after the Eagles' victory.

In 2005, Robert and the bubbles wait, but nope, no celebration.

There's a note on it, it's not to be opened until the Eagles win.

So here we are, 38 years later, could this be the year?

"This is the year. This is the week and Sunday we are going to open this. I don't think we will consume it given its age. It will be poured over some heads and that will be our celebration," Robert said.

For the record, the bottle was $4.89 cents. They were in a Winnebago driving to the big game in New Orleans.

For Sunday's win, they did grab a much better bottle of Dom.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News