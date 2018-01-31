Owner of 1981 champagne bottle awaits Eagles' victory

Champagne and victory go hand in hand.It's no secret that Eagles' fans have been anxiously and patiently awaiting a Super Bowl victory forever.And there's one super fan and his champagne, who are both hoping Sunday is the day that the Eagles win obviously, and the day a bottle of bubbly finally gets cracked open.Robert Hallowell from Downingtown bought this bottle of champagne in 1981, waiting to pop it after the Eagles' victory.In 2005, Robert and the bubbles wait, but nope, no celebration.There's a note on it, it's not to be opened until the Eagles win.So here we are, 38 years later, could this be the year?"This is the year. This is the week and Sunday we are going to open this. I don't think we will consume it given its age. It will be poured over some heads and that will be our celebration," Robert said.For the record, the bottle was $4.89 cents. They were in a Winnebago driving to the big game in New Orleans.For Sunday's win, they did grab a much better bottle of Dom.------