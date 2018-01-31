Father, son show Eagles pride from top of Kilimanjaro

The Montgomery family in Center City can scratch an item off their bucket list. They just returned from a hike on Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain on the African continent and the highest free standing mountain in the world.72-year-old Bill and his son Joe took the trip because they wanted to do something adventurous."It is spectacular when you are there and we took some amazing pictures and none of them really do it justice - the way it feels when you are at the top," said Joe Montgomery."It is endurance and it is grueling you go from the equator and start off in the rain forest in 80 something degrees and you end up below zero at about 7 to 10 below zero," explains Bill Montgomery.This father and son took on the mountain on their first hiking trip, and yes they made it to the top - that's over 19,000 feet.Before their journey, they used the city as a training ground. Joe climb steps with his two-year-old daughter Marley on his back to prepare him for the trek up Kilimanjaro."Every step I took, it is kind of like, 'OK, I am going to have to walk back.' And I think it is going to be a lot harder to walk back if we don't make it to the top. And watching my dad right with me -- 72 years old and I couldn't be the first to quit. If I can do it, he can do it," Joe said.It was already an awesome trip but what made it even better - the Eagles happened to be playing in the NFC Championship and they won.Friends and family kept them up to date with text messages."The texts were sporadic. Some would come in and some wouldn't. I just started hiking and I figure when I get to the top this is motivation. Go Eagles, beat the Patriots," Bill said.When they realized the Eagles were headed to the Super Bowl, Bill started making a sign, and at the top of the mountain took a picture to show his Eagles pride."The timing was just coincidental that we happened to be at the top the day after they beat the Vikings. So it was just a nice little way to celebrate the Eagles victory," Bill said.The family says their hike to the top of Kilimanjaro is kind of like the Eagles season. It may not have been easy, but with endurance, determination and use of the Swahili word "Polepole," which means "slow," they are hoping the Eagles come home Super Bowl champions."If they can control the ball, keep it out of Brady's hands, and Foles has a game like he has had in the last two they can easily win this game," said Bill."Polepole. Just one yard at a time and you are going to get to the end zone," said Joe.----------