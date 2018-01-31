Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

While the city of Minneapolis is getting ready to host the Super Bowl on Sunday, the city of Philadelphia is also getting ready for any revelry during and after the big game.At Frankford and Cottman, a traditional gathering spot for city celebrations, the Streets Department was putting up LED lights on Wednesday.The goal is to make the area brighter, and safer, in time for game day.Local businesses are also making plans. Bars like the nearby Reales will have extra bouncers."About three or four on. They have reached out to more people just to make sure they have everything they need," said Megan Honczar.In South Philadelphia, Chickie's and Pete's managers say they are prepared for crowds but aren't too concerned. They have several security personnel too.The restaurant and bar hosted officials who were then to remind people about another Super Bowl night concern: drunk driving."There were 181 crashes last year. 17 of those were alcohol-related," said Ayanna Williams of PennDOT."This is not a message not to drink on Super Bowl Sunday. This is a message to drink responsibly," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.Meanwhile, an Uber representative gave a tip about how to avoid price surging."If you want to plan ahead and try to avoid that, it might make sense to head to your celebration a bit early or stick around a little bit afterward," said Craig Ewer.Another warning about the roads: Police are advising drivers to avoid streets in the city known for celebrations."We certainly aren't telling people to stay out of the city. Let me be clear, we are telling people to be mindful," said Commissioner Richard Ross. "People show up very quickly."------