3 suspects sought for armed robberies in Upper Darby

Three armed robberies in six days have residents in Upper Darby, Delaware County, and SEPTA train riders alarmed.It has also raised the level of concern with the Upper Darby police where there is a concerted effort to catch these guys before someone gets hurt.Upper Darby Police Supt. Michael Chitwood says, "We got plainclothes guys all across the township just trying to watch the high-speed line."The latest armed robberies are targeting riders of SEPTA's Norristown Speed Line at the Parkview stop in Upper Darby.Police say twice now, riders have been robbed shortly after getting off the train or trolley by three young men armed with guns.The latest incident happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m."They take his clothes, they take his sweatshirt, he's wearing a real nice sweatshirt, they take his belt, fancy design with his initials on it, they take currency, and they take credit cards," said Chitwood.Police say the three armed bandits came on their radar screen back on January 26 when they robbed a woman who was walking to get her car at the Parketeria on Chestnut Street near Heather Road.Police say these guys aren't playing around. They have threatened to shoot victims if they don't cooperate."These are dangerous guys, they're dangerous guys playing a dangerous game and when I say this to you, they are true predators," said Chitwood.This is all most certainly unsettling for those who use the Parkview station.Dan Weldon of Upper Darby, Pa. said, "Not overly surprised, the path is not well lit and the few times I come home very late, I don't feel safe there."Ameerah Jones of Upper Darby, Pa. added, "It's scary, it's terrifying just to know even in your neighborhood, cause I live right up the street."Kathy McRae of Upper Darby, Pa. said, "Just might have to go into 69th street, not come down here at all."Superintendent Chitwood said, "I talked to one of the victims and he tells me, 'this is not their first rodeo,' he says, 'I'm telling you, these guys knew what they were doing.'"Police are asking people in the area to be on their guard, be aware of their surroundings and if you see something, say something.------