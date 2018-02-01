Pregnant teen, 2 others shot in Southwest Philadelphia

Triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A pregnant teen was among three shooting victims in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a gunman opened fire at the corner of Webster and 52nd streets at 1:30 a.m. Thursday then ran away.

The pregnant 18-year-old, plus a 19-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man are all in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

The suspect remains on the loose.
