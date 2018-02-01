Superstitious Kenney not jinxing Eagles

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney may be the most superstitious Eagles fan.Kenney has chosen to remain fairly modest about the Birds playing in the Super Bowl because he says he doesn't want to jinx anything.The mayor also explained why he refuses to put an Eagles jersey on the statue of Billy Penn."I know our history. We put a Phillies cap on Billy Penn in 1993 and lost in that walk-off home run. And then we put a Flyers jersey on Billy Penn in 1997 and lost to the Red Wings in four straight. So absolutely no way the Eagles jersey is going on Billy Penn. Go Birds," Kenney said.Kenney went on to show himself hanging a horseshoe, throwing salt, picking up a lucky penny, and staying away from anything that could bring bad luck.------