PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Despite what the oddsmakers may say, Amazon's Alexa is remaining confident that the Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LII.
Alexa has sided with the Birds since the Super Bowl matchup was set.
Though, her response to the question of 'Who will win the Super Bowl?' has recently changed somewhat, it's still pro-Eagles, with a little shade thrown the New England Patriots' way.
"The team favored to win is the (coughs), is the (coughs), excuse me, is the Patriots. (Clears throat) That was tough to get out. But I'm flying with the Eagles on this one because of their relentless defense and the momentum they've been riding off their underdog status. E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles!" Alexa says.
Well said, Alexa. Well said.
