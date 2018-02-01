PETS & ANIMALS

Pa. woman, dog reunited after 10 years

Pa. woman, dog reunited after 10 years. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

A woman in western Pennsylvania was reunited with her long-lost dog, ten years after it went missing.

Debra Suierveld's black lab, Abby, ran away from her home in Washington Township in 2008.

She never found Abby, even after an extensive search.

Then on Saturday, a couple in Westmoreland County found a black lab outside of their home.

They brought it to an animal shelter in New Kensington.

It turns out the dog was microchipped and it was Abby!

"Never give up. That's my message. Never give up," Suierveld said.

Abby is in good health and seems happy to finally be home.

