2018 Broad Street Run Lottery is now open

Registration is now open for a chance to race in the 2018 Broad Street Run.

The 10-mile race is scheduled for May 6th.

The Broad Street Run is so popular that runners need to enter a lottery to get in.

Registration runs through February 16th.

The list of 40,000 runners randomly selected for the race will be posted on February 20th.



Online: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/Registration/Register.cfm

