Philadelphia Eagles fans are everywhere including at 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'Kelly Ripa began Thursday's episode by showing off her green high heels."It's an Eagles tribute. It's the Eagles colors, sort of, kind of," Ripa said.That resulted in applause from the crowd and then an E-A-G-L-E-S chant from some members of the audience.New Jersey native Ripa raised her arms in excitement."You guys, we can never go to Boston again, you know that?" Ripa said.