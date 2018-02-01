Eagles player Beau Allen returns home for Super Bowl

Eagles Defensive Tackle Beau Allen came home to play in a Super Bowl. He grew up in the Minnesota area.Beau told us he's been a tour guide for the team on the bus as they make their way around his hometown.Action News caught up with Beau and we sat down with his parents at the home where Beau grew up to talk about their son, the hometown hero."Can't script it. You cannot script this! It's amazing," Susie Allen said.Susie and Matt Allen feel like their living a storyline lifted right from the silver screen.Their son, defensive lineman Beau Allen is home in Minneapolis to play in the Super Bowl. The script reads like this:"So it's this huge game, collides with a kid coming home to see mom and dad, and his dog. He's just a big kid," said Matt and Susie Allen.He's a big kid who played a big part in one of the NFL's best defenses during the 2017 season.Beau was a star athlete at a young age. He played on the Minnetonka High School Varsity Football team all four years. Sunday night, he will play in the Super Bowl about 20 minutes from the place where he grew up."When you're in the city you grew up in it's a unique experience so it was awesome to get home," Beau said.And he really did go home. A couple of nights ago.Beau said, "I did go over there. It was just me and my parents. We just kind of hung out in silence which is really nice. It's been a lot going on this week so it's good to get back home. And just chill," he said.They had dinner and I did bring some laundry home. My mom did my laundry for me which was nice.The Allens say this Super Bowl experience has been overwhelming for them and their son."Even Beau, he's a very levelheaded calm kind of kid. He's been like whoa," said Susie.They're confident the Eagles will win in the place their son calls home."I think they've gotta play their strong D. I think our offense will do just fine. I think they have to win in the trenches real hard. And I think if they do that. I think they're gonna do it," said Matt.The Allens told us Beau loves Philadelphia. He loves the city. He loves the fans and appreciates their passion.Of course, his parents and many other relatives will be at the game come Sunday night.------