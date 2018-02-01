SUPER BOWL

Eagles player Beau Allen returns home for Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles player Beau Allen returns home for Super Bowl. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Eagles Defensive Tackle Beau Allen came home to play in a Super Bowl. He grew up in the Minnesota area.

Beau told us he's been a tour guide for the team on the bus as they make their way around his hometown.

Action News caught up with Beau and we sat down with his parents at the home where Beau grew up to talk about their son, the hometown hero.

"Can't script it. You cannot script this! It's amazing," Susie Allen said.

Susie and Matt Allen feel like their living a storyline lifted right from the silver screen.

Their son, defensive lineman Beau Allen is home in Minneapolis to play in the Super Bowl. The script reads like this:

"So it's this huge game, collides with a kid coming home to see mom and dad, and his dog. He's just a big kid," said Matt and Susie Allen.

He's a big kid who played a big part in one of the NFL's best defenses during the 2017 season.

Beau was a star athlete at a young age. He played on the Minnetonka High School Varsity Football team all four years. Sunday night, he will play in the Super Bowl about 20 minutes from the place where he grew up.

"When you're in the city you grew up in it's a unique experience so it was awesome to get home," Beau said.

And he really did go home. A couple of nights ago.

Beau said, "I did go over there. It was just me and my parents. We just kind of hung out in silence which is really nice. It's been a lot going on this week so it's good to get back home. And just chill," he said.

They had dinner and I did bring some laundry home. My mom did my laundry for me which was nice.

The Allens say this Super Bowl experience has been overwhelming for them and their son.

"Even Beau, he's a very levelheaded calm kind of kid. He's been like whoa," said Susie.

They're confident the Eagles will win in the place their son calls home.

"I think they've gotta play their strong D. I think our offense will do just fine. I think they have to win in the trenches real hard. And I think if they do that. I think they're gonna do it," said Matt.

The Allens told us Beau loves Philadelphia. He loves the city. He loves the fans and appreciates their passion.

Of course, his parents and many other relatives will be at the game come Sunday night.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News