Police: 2 deaths in Wayne, Pa. a likely murder-suicide

Police believe the deaths of two people inside a home in Wayne, Pa. were likely the result of a murder-suicide.Radnor Township police say officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Highland Avenue on Wednesday night after a call from a concerned neighbor.That neighbor, police say, told officers that the residents of the home hadn't been seen for about a week.Officers arrived to find two parked cars and mail that had piled up. Out of concern for those inside the home, police say the officers made entry.That's when they found two people dead inside the living room. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, police said."It is our opinion, without hearing the final ruling of death, is that this was a murder-suicide that occurred in that property," said Deputy Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.The victims were described as a 20-year-old male and a middle-aged female, and police say both were "related to the property."Flanagan said investigators were working to make positive identification of the victims, and to notify family members, before the identities of those involved are released.Police do not believe there is any safety issue to the community, saying this is likely an "isolated" event.However, Flanagan stressed the findings are still preliminary.Police say there was a call for a domestic incident at the property back in January. No arrests were made, and it was not known if it involved the people who were found dead.