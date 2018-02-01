HEALTH & FITNESS

Art of Aging: Domiciliary Care Program

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Domiciliary Care Program. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
For 40 years, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has operated a Domiciliary Care Program that benefits homeowners and supports adults who can't live independently.

Director of the Community Living Options Department at PCA Jean Janik said, "Our mission is to provide supportive housing for adults with disabilities who can't live independently."

The program recently matched Dexter Herbert, who was homeless, with Reverend Jennie Lee, who lived alone. The couple spent some time getting to know each other.

Rev. Jennie Lee, Pastor of Bethany AME Church said, "Dexter is quite a character. He is funny, he loves sports. I fell in love with Dexter because he has a nice smile and a good heart."

"I feel like I'm living on my own, unbelievable. I have never been so happy in my life," said Dexter.

"Not only do they get a home or a room in a home, they get somebody who's making sure their needs are met, that they're getting to the doctor and that they have everything they need," said Janik.

There are 150 homes in Philadelphia providing Dom Care right now. And the benefits are real.

"Our expectations is this is going to be a family-like situation. People blossom in this program. They appear much healthier, happier," said Janik.

"It feels so good to have somebody to really care for me," said Dexter.

he rewards of Dom Care go to both parties.

"It just warms your heart to know this person won't be out on the streets, they're not cold, they're gonna have a decent meal.
As a pastor, this is part of my Christian principles that we're not alone and that we are responsible for one another," said Pastor Lee.

If you're interested in the Domiciliary Care Program, click here.

Watch previous Art of Aging reports:
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 14)

Art of Aging: Treating ovarian cancer. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at noon on May 18, 2017.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthart of agingcaregivers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News