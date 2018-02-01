Art of Aging: Domiciliary Care Program

Director of the Community Living Options Department at PCA Jean Janik said, "Our mission is to provide supportive housing for adults with disabilities who can't live independently."
The program recently matched Dexter Herbert, who was homeless, with Reverend Jennie Lee, who lived alone. The couple spent some time getting to know each other.
Rev. Jennie Lee, Pastor of Bethany AME Church said, "Dexter is quite a character. He is funny, he loves sports. I fell in love with Dexter because he has a nice smile and a good heart."
"I feel like I'm living on my own, unbelievable. I have never been so happy in my life," said Dexter.
"Not only do they get a home or a room in a home, they get somebody who's making sure their needs are met, that they're getting to the doctor and that they have everything they need," said Janik.
There are 150 homes in Philadelphia providing Dom Care right now. And the benefits are real.
"Our expectations is this is going to be a family-like situation. People blossom in this program. They appear much healthier, happier," said Janik.
"It feels so good to have somebody to really care for me," said Dexter.
he rewards of Dom Care go to both parties.
"It just warms your heart to know this person won't be out on the streets, they're not cold, they're gonna have a decent meal.
As a pastor, this is part of my Christian principles that we're not alone and that we are responsible for one another," said Pastor Lee.
If you're interested in the Domiciliary Care Program, click here.
Watch previous Art of Aging reports:
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps