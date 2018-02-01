Eagles speak to media for final time before Super Bowl

SUPER BOWL

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Nick Foles, and fellow players met with the media for the final time before Sunday's Super Bowl.

Pederson spoke about staying focused throughout a very busy week.

"Try keep them away from as many as the distractions as possible; a lot of people, a lot of things this week that can pull you from just doing your job and preparing for the day, but that's just part of the week," Pederson said.

The Eagles hit the practice field at the University of Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Pederson says he's confident in his team and Foles.

Foles spoke about Pederson and his aggressive play calling.

"He's also a smart coach. He wants keep the defense off balance, he does a good job of that...when he goes for it on fourth down, it shows the trust he has in us," Foles said.

