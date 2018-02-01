Card skimmers found at 2 local Aldi supermarkets

Customers of the Aldi supermarket chain are being warned to check their bank accounts.Police have discovered card skimming devices in the checkout lanes of two Montgomery County stores. Authorities say there have been multiple reports of people who have had their debit card information compromised and used illegally.The stores involved include the Aldi on Armand Hammer Boulevard in Lower Pottsgrove Township, plus the store at West Ridge Pike and Township Line Road in Limerick Township.Police are working to identify two men captured on surveillance at the Lower Pottsgrove location in connection with this case.The suspects are believed to be part of a criminal enterprise that is operating in the greater Philadelphia area, police say.The group is responsible for placing skimming devices on local ATMs and using the compromised debit card information.Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Pottsgrove Police Department at 610-326-1508 or the Limerick Township Police Department at 610-495-7909.------