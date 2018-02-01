PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Bald Eagle floats on ice down Mississippi River

VIDEO: Bald Eagle floats on ice down Mississippi River (WPVI)

A bald eagle was recently caught on video serenely floating on a piece of ice down the Mississippi River.

Linda Rosland captured the video on January 28 as she followed the eagle for several miles down the river.

The relaxed eagle seemed to show no intentions of giving up the piece of ice.

