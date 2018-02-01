SUPER BOWL

Several businesses closing early Super Bowl night

Several businesses closing early Super Bowl night. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 1, 2018.

By
Most restaurants will be open Super Bowl Sunday, but some are planning to close early.

"Were actually going to close down and everybody is going to go home and watch the game," said manager Bill Tomlin.

Tomlin manages the Perkins Restaurant in Upper Darby, and Thursday he explained the 5 p.m. early closing plan for Super Bowl night.

One staffer already has her green nail polish and plans to be wearing green come Sunday.

There is a practical side to the early closing. In 2008 the Phillies won the World Series, Tomlin says Lansdowne Avenue was bumper to bumper with fans

"Everybody got out of their cars and started celebrating, so you know if the Eagles win we aren't going to be able to get home from work," laughs Tomlin.

That sort of thinking apparently behind the posted 9 p.m. closing Sunday night at this Whole food in Philadelphia. The hope employees will be able to get home before celebrants might hit the streets.

And that brings us to Monday, and just how many of us will show up for work?

Office Team part of Robert Half indicates 27 percent of those they surveyed admitted they had called in sick or otherwise skipped going work following a major sporting event

We asked Ben Hill of West Philadelphia, how many of his office colleagues does he figure will show Monday.

"None of them, none of them, you can book that," he said.

