Warnings about counterfeit Super Bowl tickets, merchandise

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
U.S. officials announced the seizure of more than $15 million worth of counterfeit sports and entertainment-related items on Thursday in Minneapolis.

They've arrested 65 people with 24 convictions in what they've been calling Operation Team Player.

Federal and local authorities, along with the NFL, put some of the items on display on Thursday.

They seized the items from flea markets, retail outlets, and street vendors. The operation began at the conclusion of last year's Super Bowl.

The NFL is also warning fans about counterfeit tickets being sold primarily online on sites including Craigslist.

The official Super Bowl ticket has a special hologram on the front and a raised appearance that you can actually feel. On the back- there is a special ink that disappearance then reappears with the application of heat.

Police said the only source guaranteed seat inside the venue is from the NFL ticket exchange, Ticketmaster or from an NFL team's ticket box office.

"I really hate to see people come and get turned away from the door. We're going probably have to do that because, unfortunately, we already know that these people are here," said Lt. Kim Lund of the Minneapolis police department.

"Please, please, please get the message out not to purchase tickets off of Craigslist or you'll be seeing me on Sunday," she continued.

