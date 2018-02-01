SPORTS

Sarah Bloomquist flying high on zip line in Minneapolis

Watch the report from Sarah Bloomquist on Action News at 6 p.m. on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
MINNEAPOLIS (WPVI) --
Minneapolis spent years planning to host thousands of visitors for Super Bowl 52. They're putting on fan experiences and outdoor adventures, and perhaps the most popular is a zip line over the Mississippi River.

The Bold North zip line stretches across the majestic and ice covered Mississippi River, running right through the heart of Minneapolis.

Sarah Bloomquist got to try it out Thursday afternoon. Keep in mind the temperature at the time was 6 degrees - with a real feel of -12.

Watch Sarah's adventure in the video player above.

