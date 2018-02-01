Judge in Meek Mill case hires attorney, threatens lawsuit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2643315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans rally in support of rapper Meek Mill: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., November 13, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2648108" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 14, 2017.

A Philadelphia judge who has become a target after sentencing Meek Mill to prison on a probation violation has hired her own lawyer who's threatening to sue for defamation.Attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. said Thursday that Judge Genece Brinkley hired him last week. He says the rapper's legal team has been making baseless claims to the media about the judge's personal and professional conduct.Attorney Joe Tacopina is representing Mill. He says the rapper's legal team looks forward to Brinkley's defamation suit.Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. Mill's lawyers have unsuccessfully appealed the sentence multiple times and have called for Brinkley to recuse herself from the case.----------