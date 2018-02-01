ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Judge in Meek Mill case hires attorney, threatens lawsuit

Rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia judge who has become a target after sentencing Meek Mill to prison on a probation violation has hired her own lawyer who's threatening to sue for defamation.

Attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. said Thursday that Judge Genece Brinkley hired him last week. He says the rapper's legal team has been making baseless claims to the media about the judge's personal and professional conduct.
EMBED More News Videos

Fans rally in support of rapper Meek Mill: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., November 13, 2017



Attorney Joe Tacopina is representing Mill. He says the rapper's legal team looks forward to Brinkley's defamation suit.

Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. Mill's lawyers have unsuccessfully appealed the sentence multiple times and have called for Brinkley to recuse herself from the case.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 14, 2017.


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentphilly newsmeek mill
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge: Meek Mill is a "danger to the community"
Court denies emergency motion to get Meek Mill out of prison
Al Sharpton visits Meek Mill in prison
Meek Mill gives away turkeys, despite prison sentence
Meek Mill's lawyers file documents asking judge to step aside
Fans rally in support of rapper Meek Mill
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News