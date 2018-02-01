SPORTS

Eagles DE Chris Long awarded prestigious 'Whizzer' White award for community service

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles Chris Long pledges to donate NFL salary to charity: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 18, 2017 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has been awarded the Whizzer White Community MVP by the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA gives the award to a player "for his profound dedication to positively impacting his team city, and communities across the country, in the spirit of the former Supreme Court justice."

EMBED More News Videos

Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 29, 2017.


Long donated six of his game checks this season to funding a scholarship program at St. Anne's-Belfield School, where he attended high school in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He then donated his last 10 game checks to programs that support educational equality in the three cities where he's played so far: Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis. Through the "Pledge 10 for Tomorrow" campaign, he was able to match his own charitable contribution by raising another $1.3 million in donations.

---

Information provided by The Associated Press

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Center City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles' Long teaming with Michelle Obama to help college students
Chris Long recognized by Obama in what's 'best about America' tweet
Eagles DE Chris Long working to bring clean water to East Africa
Eagles' Chris Long pledges to donate NFL salary to charity
Eagles' Chris Long is donating his salary for educational equality
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News