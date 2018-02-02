TRAFFIC

PATCO offering free service during AM rush

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
The PATCO high-speed rail line will offer free service during Friday morning's commute.

Fare gates at all stations will be open to allow free passage from 6 a.m. until 9 am.

The Delaware River Port Authority says the free service is a way to thank riders for their patience.

A PATCO train hit a pole Monday morning in Camden, disrupting service for most of the week.

ONLINE: http://www.ridepatco.org/
