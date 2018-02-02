SUPER BOWL

Eagles fan who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER Co., N.J. (WPVI) --
A 13-year old Eagles fan from South Jersey, who is also a cancer survivor, is going to the Super Bowl... and he has a Vikings fan to thank!

Cole Fitzgerald, of Sewell, Gloucester County, left Friday morning for Minneapolis with his dad, Bill.

As it turns out, a Minnesota Vikings fan had won the tickets in a raffle, but was too heartbroken to go after his beloved team was defeated by the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

That anonymous fan found articles about Cole, who beat cancer when he was a younger boy.

The fan said it was destiny for Cole had to have the tickets.

"I am very excited. It's awesome to watch the game with my dad," Cole said.

"It's been wonderful to be on the receiving end of Minnesota nice and we're hoping we can share some brotherly love on the return trip here," Bill said.

In addition to the tickets, someone donated a limousine ride to the airport and Delta Airlines picked up the airfare.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News