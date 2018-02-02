Eagles fan who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan

A 13-year old Eagles fan from South Jersey, who is also a cancer survivor, is going to the Super Bowl... and he has a Vikings fan to thank!Cole Fitzgerald, of Sewell, Gloucester County, left Friday morning for Minneapolis with his dad, Bill.As it turns out, a Minnesota Vikings fan had won the tickets in a raffle, but was too heartbroken to go after his beloved team was defeated by the Eagles in the NFC Championship.That anonymous fan found articles about Cole, who beat cancer when he was a younger boy.The fan said it was destiny for Cole had to have the tickets."I am very excited. It's awesome to watch the game with my dad," Cole said."It's been wonderful to be on the receiving end of Minnesota nice and we're hoping we can share some brotherly love on the return trip here," Bill said.In addition to the tickets, someone donated a limousine ride to the airport and Delta Airlines picked up the airfare.------