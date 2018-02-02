REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,200 Rent You In Upper Roxborough, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Upper Roxborough? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

8201 Henry Ave.




Listed at $1,162 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 8201 Henry Ave. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

7950 Henry Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7950 Henry Ave., which is going for $1,130 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, carpeting and good closet space. The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

7949 Ridge Ave.




Located at 7949 Ridge Ave., here's a 616-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,105/ month. The bright unit has granite counter tops and plenty of closet space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
