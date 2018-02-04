EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3031471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philly preps for Super Bowl. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018.

Parking restrictions for Broad Street begin Sunday afternoon, ahead of the Super Bowl, Philadelphia police announced.The restrictions begin at 2 p.m. Sunday and end at 3 a.m. Monday.They include:-No parking on Broad Street from Arch to Pine and around City Hall-No parking on Broad Street from Dickinson to Oregon AvenueThe restrictions include both the northbound and southbound sides along with the median strip.Police say 'no parking' signs will be placed along the affected route.Preparations for the big game also includes fighting back against speculation about tactics - and misinformation.For example, businesses near City Hall will not be asked to close early on Super Bowl Sunday."There's an opportunity for people to make money. We're not asking any businesses to close, I don't know where that came from. They have the right to be open and we're going to protectthose businesses," said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.Another rumor: that light poles will be greased with gear oil to prevent climbing, unlike the Crisco that was used for the NFC Championship."We're not using gear oil," Ross said. "We're not telling you what we are using as well, but it is not gear oil."------