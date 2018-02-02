SUPER BOWL

Bucks County singer reimagines Leonard Cohen classic with Eagles lyrics

Bucks Co. singer reimagines Leonard Cohen classic with Eagles lyrics

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
We've heard some pretty lyrical displays of Eagles affection during their road to the Super Bowl.

And now, enjoy the musical stylings of Jamie Stem from Doylestown, Bucks County as he takes a few liberties with Leonard Cohen's classic "Hallelujah."

The singer/songwriter captioned it: "I know it's corny but I just kind of had to." He says it took him about 10 minutes to come up with the Eagles-inspired lyrics.

To watch Jamie perform the full song, click below:



