REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Washington Square West, Explored

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square West look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Washington Square West via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1321 Spruce St., #3d




Listed at $825 / month, this apartment, located at 1321 Spruce St., is 20.3 percent less than the $1,035 / month median rent for a studio in Washington Square West.

The building features on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, look for central heating, tile flooring and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

206 S 13th St.




This studio rental, situated at 206 S 13th St., is listed for $875 / month. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1324 Locust St., #1430




Listed at $950 / month, this 319-square-foot studio is located at 1324 Locust St. The building features a fitness center, concierge service and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, plenty of closet space and granite counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed.(Here's the listing.)

400 South 9th St.




Finally, this studio apartment, situated at 400 South 9th St., is listed for $960 / month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and plenty of natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The building offers on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News