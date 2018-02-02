Air Force veteran flew Eagles pride high

Fly, Eagles, fly! That's exactly what's happening high above the skies of Afghanistan.Air Force Pilot Tommy Yeager was seen holding an Eagles flag while flying an F-15 Eagle on a mission in the Middle East back in 2014.Here we are, four years later and he just made it his profile picture. Naturally, Eagles nation went wild.When asked how it felt to be 28,000-feet in the air flying that Eagles flag, Yeager responded, "On top of the world, and that's where Philly is right now! On top of the world, right? All I can say is fly, Eagles, fly and that's what we were doing there."All of Yeager's fellow servicemembers are also big Eagles fans.Yeager served in the Air Force for 23 years and is now a pilot for American Airlines, based here in Philly.------