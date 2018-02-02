Baby declared tiebreaker in household divided by Super Bowl teams

A home in Galloway, New Jersey is a house divided.But the family is hoping their newborn baby can break the tie.One-week-old Jamie Dolan's onesie has both an Eagles logo, bearing the word "dad" and a Patriots logo, bearing the word "mom."TJ and Stephanie Dolan are both fierce football fans, but as you might guess, she's a Pats fan and he is backing the Birds.TJ says whoever wins on Sunday will determine who his son will cheer for. And of course, he is hoping it's the Eagles.Little Jamie even has two knit caps, one with each team's logo.The outcome of the game will decide which one he gets to wear after Sunday.------