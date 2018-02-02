FAMILY & PARENTING

Baby declared tiebreaker in household divided by Super Bowl teams

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby declared tiebreaker in household divided by Super Bowl teams. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

GALLOWAY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A home in Galloway, New Jersey is a house divided.

But the family is hoping their newborn baby can break the tie.

One-week-old Jamie Dolan's onesie has both an Eagles logo, bearing the word "dad" and a Patriots logo, bearing the word "mom."

TJ and Stephanie Dolan are both fierce football fans, but as you might guess, she's a Pats fan and he is backing the Birds.

TJ says whoever wins on Sunday will determine who his son will cheer for. And of course, he is hoping it's the Eagles.

Little Jamie even has two knit caps, one with each team's logo.

The outcome of the game will decide which one he gets to wear after Sunday.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
familyn.j. newsnew jersey newsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News