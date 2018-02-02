BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Marian Anderson Museum Tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Rick Williams tours the South Philadelphia home turned museum of world-renowned vocalist Marian Anderson. (WPVI)

Rick Williams tours the South Philadelphia home turned museum of world-renowned vocalist Marian Anderson.

National Marian Anderson Museum
762 S. Martin St.
Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
215-779-4219
marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com
Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Marian Anderson (1897 - 1993)
  • Marian Anderson was a world-renowned vocalist born and raised in Philadelphia.
  • She was considered one of the most gifted contraltos of the 20th century.
  • Anderson began singing at the Union Baptist Church in Philadelphia at the age of 6.
  • She was self-taught as she was denied entry to a Philadelphia school to study because of her race. Her church raised money to send her to Europe to study music.
  • Marian's performed in concerts and recitals and with major orchestras throughout Europe and America from 1925 through 1965.
  • Anderson broke racial barriers through her art. Denied the chance to perform in the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall due to her race, Anderson--with the help of then-First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt-- staged a groundbreaking concert in 1939 to a crowd of 75,000 at the Lincoln Memorial.
  • She was the first African-American soloist to perform at New York's Metropolitan Opera in 1955.
  • In 1995, her South Philadelphia home became the National Marian Anderson Museum.

------
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
black history monthhistoryAfrican AmericansCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Black History Month '18: An interview with Octavius Catto biographers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
How Philly arts are celebrating Black History Month
6abc Loves the Arts: Black History Month celebrations around the city
Entertainment Now: Marvel's 'Black Panther' debuts with massive, record-breaking open
FedEx's first black female pilot reflects on her journey
WATCH: Visions 2018: Skin by Ame
More black history month
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News