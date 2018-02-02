BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Octavius Catto PSA

Remembering local hero Octavious Catto. (WPVI)

Tamala Edwards remembers the life of local hero Octavius Catto.

6abc celebrates Black History Month: Octavius Catto
Tamala Edwards sits down to discuss the life and legacy of this Philadelphia Civil Rights Hero.

black history monthhistoryAfrican AmericansCenter City Philadelphia
