BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Octavius Catto PSA
Remembering local hero Octavious Catto. (WPVI)
Friday, February 02, 2018
Tamala Edwards remembers the life of local hero Octavius Catto.
6abc celebrates Black History Month: Octavius Catto
Tamala Edwards sits down to discuss the life and legacy of this Philadelphia Civil Rights Hero.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
