Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Norristown

NORRISTOWN (WPVI) --
Fire crews battled a 2-alarm house blaze in Norristown Friday evening.

The fire started after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of George Street.

Heavy flames were showing from the second floor of a three-story house when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before 7:30 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

So far, there is no word on what sparked the blaze.
