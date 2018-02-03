New Castle County crash causes road closures

CLAYMONT (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious car accident in Claymont, New Castle County.

The incident occurred around 2:23 p.m. Saturday along Harvey Road near Madison Avenue.

Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole, which brought down wires in the roadway.

The driver proceeded down the block where he eventually crashed into a fence and into a yard.

No word on the driver's condition.

Harvey Road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
delaware newscar accidents
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News