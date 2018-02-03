SPORTS

VIDEO: Sister Virginia asks students their Super Bowl prediction

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Sister Virginia asks students their Super Bowl prediction (WPVI)

SECANE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Sister Virginia is back, and with the help of some little Eagles fans, she has some predictions for Sunday's big game.

The Delaware County nun is the principal of Blessed Virgin Mary School, and she has been sharing her take with us on the team all season long.

From day one, Sister Virginia knew the birds had something good going for them.

Now, with just one more game standing in the way of the Lombardi Trophy, Sister Virginia has called on some of the Eagles smaller fans to let the world know who is going to win the Super Bowl.

When Sister Virginia asks the children how they know the birds are going to bring home the win, they respond, "because you've been telling us for four weeks!"

VIDEO: Sister Virginia's Philadelphia Eagles analysis
EMBED More News Videos

Sister Virginia's Eagles message. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 27, 2017.


VIDEO: Sister Virginia's Battle of the Birds prediction for Saturday
EMBED More News Videos

Sister Virginia shares her full analysis of the coming game.


VIDEO: Sister Virginia's NFC Championship prediction
EMBED More News Videos

Sister Virginia is back with her prediction for the NFC Championship showdown between the Eagles and Vikings.


VIDEO: Sister Virginia's Super Bowl prediction
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on January 25, 2018.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportspennsylvania newssuper bowl 52Super BowlstudentsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News