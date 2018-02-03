VIDEO: Sister Virginia asks students their Super Bowl prediction

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2829780" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sister Virginia's Eagles message. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 27, 2017.

Sister Virginia is back, and with the help of some little Eagles fans, she has some predictions for Sunday's big game.The Delaware County nun is the principal of Blessed Virgin Mary School, and she has been sharing her take with us on the team all season long.From day one, Sister Virginia knew the birds had something good going for them.Now, with just one more game standing in the way of the Lombardi Trophy, Sister Virginia has called on some of the Eagles smaller fans to let the world know who is going to win the Super Bowl.When Sister Virginia asks the children how they know the birds are going to bring home the win, they respond, "because you've been telling us for four weeks!"------