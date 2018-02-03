COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Birds fans hold Super Bowl block party in Abington

Birds fans hold Super Bowl block party in Abington. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
ABINGTON (WPVI) --
All across the Delaware Valley, Eagles Nation is singing the bird's fight song.

That includes people at a pep rally on the 2100 block of Horace Avenue in Abington, where the support for the birds has never been stronger.

The block party served pretzels, hot dogs, hot chocolate and more.

All the proceeds made from food sales at the party benefit the Abington Police Department.

community-eventspennsylvania newsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
