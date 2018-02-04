PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Eagles fans are not only hungry for a Super Bowl Championship, they are also just plain hungry.
Action News reporter Trish Hartman found shoppers stocking up on Game Day favorites - wings, cookies, cakes, and more - at the Zallies Shoprite in Berlin, New Jersey.
Zallie’s Shop Rite is jumpin’! Manager expects peak busy time around 11am. #FlyEaglesFly #6abcaction pic.twitter.com/rtN9rLn0qp— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) February 4, 2018
Meanwhile, Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes found fans eating at the Mayfair Diner.
She spoke to one fan who flew all the way from California to make sure she got the Philadelphia experience during the Super Bowl.
And she spoke to a 101-year-old fan who plans on the celebrating a big win!
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps