EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3031831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Passengers sing Fly Eagles Fly on flight. Video: Will Neely

Eagles fans broke out into that famous chant as a flight was ready to take off from Los Angeles to Philadelphia on Saturday one day before the Super Bowl.This video, shared by a passenger on the Spirit airline flight, shows Eagles fans, clad in their team's green jerseys, singing the team's fight song 'Fly, Eagles, Fly.'Action News spoke with Will Neely of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey who was on this memorable flight."It was such a cool experience, high fiving anyone with gear on in LAX, finding a bar taken over by Eagles fans near the gate, E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles chants throughout the terminal, everyone together cheering and singing before the flight," Neely said.Neely said once he got on the plane, the flight attendant allowed him to play the 'Rocky' theme over the PA system."So that was sick also," Neely said.------