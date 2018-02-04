SUPER BOWL

Philly women dress Mary Tyler Moore statue in Eagles gear

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fans make their mark in Minnesota. Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams report during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Eileen, Ann, and Joanne are not your average Philadelphia Eagles fans.

These women have come to Minneapolis without Super Bowl tickets to act as unofficial ambassadors for Philadelphia.

And so, they hatched a plan while on the plane. It was a plan inspired by an act of Vikings' vandalism when some unruly Minnesotan dared dress our beloved Rocky Statue in that putrid purple.

EMBED More News Videos

Vikings fans gather to cheer at Art Museum: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2018



They were looking to avenge the Rocky disrepect. And that they did.

They turned Minneapolis' iconic Mary Tyler Moore statue into a shrine of Philadelphia fandom, an act that even made the front page of the local paper

The women placed an Eagles scarf and a dog hat on the statue. They say Mary became an underdog and looked good in green.

The women say this was not meant to be mean spirited, but quite the opposite.

This, they said, was for the players, the group of guys that got them here.

"We did this for Malcolm, we did this for Ertz, we did this for Carson, and especially for you Nick," Anne Quinn Dietzler of Old City said.

And, they did it for Philadelphia.

"Spreading the brotherly love in Minneapolis," Dietzler said.

The women say they are thrilled to be in Minnesota, even if they don't have tickets yet to the Super Bowl.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News