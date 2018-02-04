Philly women dress Mary Tyler Moore statue in Eagles gear

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2974801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vikings fans gather to cheer at Art Museum: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2018

Eileen, Ann, and Joanne are not your average Philadelphia Eagles fans.These women have come to Minneapolis without Super Bowl tickets to act as unofficial ambassadors for Philadelphia.And so, they hatched a plan while on the plane. It was a plan inspired by an act of Vikings' vandalism when some unruly Minnesotan dared dress our beloved Rocky Statue in that putrid purple.They were looking to avenge the Rocky disrepect. And that they did.They turned Minneapolis' iconic Mary Tyler Moore statue into a shrine of Philadelphia fandom, an act that even made the front page of the local paperThe women placed an Eagles scarf and a dog hat on the statue. They say Mary became an underdog and looked good in green.The women say this was not meant to be mean spirited, but quite the opposite.This, they said, was for the players, the group of guys that got them here."We did this for Malcolm, we did this for Ertz, we did this for Carson, and especially for you Nick," Anne Quinn Dietzler of Old City said.And, they did it for Philadelphia."Spreading the brotherly love in Minneapolis," Dietzler said.The women say they are thrilled to be in Minnesota, even if they don't have tickets yet to the Super Bowl.------