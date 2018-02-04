SUPER BOWL

Eagles keep it light, but remain focused on Patriots

Eagles keeping it loose before game time. Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody report from Super Bowl LII during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018. (WPVI)

The Philadelphia Eagles have made it a point to keep things light this week, from dancing to wrestling masks.

Ducis Rodgers: Eagles are loose ahead of Super Bowl. Watch his report with Jamie Apody during Action News at 5:30pm on January 31, 2018.


This team has been focused on fun. But bring up Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, that mood changes quickly.

"They've done a lot of great things. They're not here by mistake, we're not here by mistake. If we make this whole thing about the Patriots, then we might as well just pack our [expletive] up and go home," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said.

The Birds are not intimidated. They're not in awe.

Instead, they look at the Patriots and see a model for what they would like to become someday: a dynasty. And this is the first step.

"Brady has gone eight out of 16 years of playing to the Super Bowl which is unbelievable. You can't even comprehend those numbers. In order to be the best, you got to beat the best," tight end Zach Ertz said.

That feeling of respect is mutual. Even with his five Super Bowl rings, Brady knows this Eagles team will be tough to play on Sunday.

"We all have to have the mentality we're going to have to work for it. Everybody has to play well. This isn't a game where we can have one group that's not really playing as well as they're capable," Brady said.

The Eagles were 4.5 underdogs going into Super Bowl LII.

6abcs Jamie Apody interviews Patriots QB Tom Brady as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 30, 2018



Brady, however, said the Eagles are no underdogs.

------
