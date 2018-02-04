Mental health side of Eagles' super season

From the post-game dancing, interacting with fans, and the infamous dog masks, it's clear to see the Philadelphia Eagles are having a blast.Action News first spoke with Jen Croneberger, a mental health coaching professional, nine years ago when the Phillies went to the World Series. Now, she sees a lot of similarities between the two Philadelphia teams.Croneberger notices something she calls "compassionate coaching.""It's about understanding leadership from a heart level, instead of just a brain level," Croneberger said. "If there is that compassion, that empathy that players feel from the coaches, they will go through a wall for them."She says the Eagles are also shaking off mistakes and rebounding quickly.As for the underdog mentality, many in sports psychology say that can be an asset."Because you have nothing to lose, you can go in loose, no one has any expectations of you," Croneberger said.It can also boost motivation to prove people wrong, adding in definite swagger and confidence.As for the fans, well, they also help."Energy wins games. I've said that since I started coaching, fans help feed energy," Croneberger said.Croneberger also says even though the Patriots have more Super Bowl experience, it doesn't matter. Both teams have earned their spots.She says as long as the Eagles go into it thinking they are just as prepared, there's no reason why they couldn't win.------