Here's what some of the players were saying on social media:
One game is all we got. One game is all we need. #SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vBCIIbx6Tr— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2018
Every once in awhile a person comes along who defies the odds, who defies logic, and fulfills an incredible dream. 💪 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/t8qAejFQz6— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) February 4, 2018
It’s finally here! The day you dream about as a kid! Time to Go! #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII pic.twitter.com/3O0koCVBwA— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 4, 2018
My bro is gonna shine bright tonight! So excited to see him & this team go out and compete tonight. Been through it all this year as a team, & yet, here we are! WE ALL WE GOT. WE ALL WE NEED. God’s writing an unbelievable story and he’s getting all the glory! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/eYu9aBwgCL— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 4, 2018
🙌🏾 so grateful! It’s finally here! #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/8ZldoXNfXQ— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 4, 2018
Lots of love from Success Academy Harlem 2 class .. Thanks guys #birdgang https://t.co/mrbXkqxoJF— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) February 4, 2018
DO SOMETHING 🦅🔥 #SuperBowl52 @ U.S. Bank Stadium https://t.co/QWiGhhIFvD— Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) February 4, 2018
Ohhhhhh it’s game day ❗️❗️❗️ #SB52 🦅— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) February 4, 2018
Pregame 🔥 🎶 @elevation_wrshp #SBLII pic.twitter.com/fYbD5NvyHT— Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) February 4, 2018
Eagles’s Fans STAND UP !!!— Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) February 4, 2018
One more time....We all we got! We all we need! #blessed pic.twitter.com/ikXhy5BqZL— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 4, 2018
Let’s Fly today Eagles!!! #FlyEaglesFly #SBLll pic.twitter.com/MthMgb7KoG— Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) February 4, 2018
My brotha congratulations and we gone get the job done for the baby girl! https://t.co/yrzqy10H4d— Aziz Shittu (@AzizShittu) February 4, 2018
🦅🦅🦅🦅— Tre' Sullivan (@_TreFIVE) February 4, 2018
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps