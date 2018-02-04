Car hurtles into historic Downingtown home

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --A car crashed into a historic Chester County home early Sunday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. at Boot and Clover Mill roads in Downingtown.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was going fast enough to go airborne and turn sideways as it hurtled into the building.
The two people in the car managed to get out on their own.
There were no reports of anyone inside the home getting hurt.
Police are continuing to investigate.
