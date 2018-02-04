Family and old friends packed inside Lisa Weber's Mayfair row home Sunday ready for the big game.There are no fair weather fans here; the love of the Eagles runs deep and has for decades.Being just blocks from the crossroads of Mayfair, Frankford and Cottman avenues, the plan is to go there after the game, just as this crew did after the NFC Championship win.The crowd is slightly superstitious but hopeful for a big win."Everyone is in same seats, wearing the same shirts," said Weber. "We are doing it. We are doing it!"------