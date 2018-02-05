Eagles fan keeps decade old promise with Disney trip after Super Bowl win

Right after 2005, my dad was so confident the @Eagles would never win a Super Bowl he promised my cousins we would go to Disney if it ever happened.

Today he kept his promise (and makde a pretty killer power point too) #FlyEagelsFly pic.twitter.com/72cbQ1AISY — Rylie Eisenhardt (@ryeisnshine) February 5, 2018

The Eagles Super Bowl win was an exciting time for many throughout the area, but for Rylie Eisenhardt of Wayne, Pennsylvania this win also meant the fulfillment of a 2005 promise from her father.Video shared to Twitter immediately after the birds big win shows Eisenhardt's father beside the family's television screen confirming the news through a well prepared Powerpoint -- they're going to Disney World!The family will be taking their trip to the Orlando theme park in June.Eisenhardt explained in her tweet that "Right after 2005, my dad was so confident the Eagles would never win a Super Bowl he promised my cousins that we would go to Disney if it ever happened." She adds, "Today he kept his promise."------