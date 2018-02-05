Eagles fan opens 37-year-old bottle of champagne after Super Bowl win

An Eagles Super Bowl win calls for some celebration, and that is just what fan Frank Markert did.Eighty-seven-year-old Markert of Dover, Delaware bought a bottle of Andre Brut champagne in 1980 as the birds fought towards Super Bowl XV.Unfortunately, they lost to the Oakland Raiders that year.Markert vowed to keep the bottle sealed until the Eagles finally won a Super Bowl.Thirty-seven years later, Markert was finally able to pop open and enjoy that champagne.------